Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian citizens abroad will be able to cast their ballot in the March 18 presidential election at 378 polling stations in 145 countries worldwide, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"In total, as of February 14, Russian Foreign Ministry’s offices abroad have established 378 polling stations in 145 countries worldwide," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the largest number of Russian passport holders - 487,000 - is registered in Germany. Among other countries with the largest number of Russian voters are Moldova (189,000), Israel (146,000), Estonia (114,000), United States (104,000), Abkhazia (89,000), Ukraine (74,000), Kazakhstan (73,000), Belarus (67,000) and Latvia (63,000).

"This year, the authorities of Latvia and Estonia did not permit to increase the number of polling stations <…> and to vote outside polling stations. This will complicate the election for many voters," Zakharova said. "In this respect, the vote in those countries will be held during two days - on March 17 and 18."

"The US administration’s closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, has, undoubtedly, complicated our work there. We also plan an early vote for citizens living there," she added.