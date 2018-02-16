Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 7:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The largest number of Russian passport holders abroad - 487,000 - is registered in Germany

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian citizens abroad will be able to cast their ballot in the March 18 presidential election at 378 polling stations in 145 countries worldwide, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"In total, as of February 14, Russian Foreign Ministry’s offices abroad have established 378 polling stations in 145 countries worldwide," she said.

Read also

Poll shows 80% voter turnout likely for upcoming presidential election

According to the spokeswoman, the largest number of Russian passport holders - 487,000 - is registered in Germany. Among other countries with the largest number of Russian voters are Moldova (189,000), Israel (146,000), Estonia (114,000), United States (104,000), Abkhazia (89,000), Ukraine (74,000), Kazakhstan (73,000), Belarus (67,000) and Latvia (63,000).

"This year, the authorities of Latvia and Estonia did not permit to increase the number of polling stations <…> and to vote outside polling stations. This will complicate the election for many voters," Zakharova said. "In this respect, the vote in those countries will be held during two days - on March 17 and 18."

"The US administration’s closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, has, undoubtedly, complicated our work there. We also plan an early vote for citizens living there," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
2
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
3
Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries
4
NATO’s declared readiness to work with Russia runs counter to practical deeds — diplomat
5
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out
6
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
7
Donetsk rejects Kiev’s proposal of ’16 for 6’ prisoner swap - ombudsperson
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама