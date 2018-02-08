Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows 80% voter turnout likely for upcoming presidential election

Society & Culture
February 08, 11:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 7,000 people over the age of 18, was conducted on January 20 to February 4

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Nearly 80% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said they planned to cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for March 18.

More news on
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Poll shows 71% of Russian voters favor Putin for president

Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years

Russian Central Election Commission registers Putin as presidential candidate

According to the pollster, as many as 79.3% of those surveyed said they were willing to fulfill their civic duty and vote in the election.

The All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center’s experts pointed out that in early January the number of those intending to go to the polls was 78.5%, whereas in late January it rose to 81.3%.

By the same token, according to the survey’s results, 7.2% of Russians do not intend to vote in the presidential election, while another 11.7% are unsure whether they will go out and vote.

Mikhail Mamonov, who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department, said that the number of those determined to participate in the election was "very high." "The high level of declared participation indicates that this mood is welcomed by society, serving as an incentive for voters," he explained.

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 7,000 people over the age of 18, was conducted on January 20 to February 4. The margin of error does not exceed 1.2% at the 95% confidence level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама