Poll shows 80% voter turnout likely for upcoming presidential election

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Nearly 80% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said they planned to cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for March 18.

According to the pollster, as many as 79.3% of those surveyed said they were willing to fulfill their civic duty and vote in the election.

The All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center’s experts pointed out that in early January the number of those intending to go to the polls was 78.5%, whereas in late January it rose to 81.3%.

By the same token, according to the survey’s results, 7.2% of Russians do not intend to vote in the presidential election, while another 11.7% are unsure whether they will go out and vote.

Mikhail Mamonov, who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department, said that the number of those determined to participate in the election was "very high." "The high level of declared participation indicates that this mood is welcomed by society, serving as an incentive for voters," he explained.

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 7,000 people over the age of 18, was conducted on January 20 to February 4. The margin of error does not exceed 1.2% at the 95% confidence level.