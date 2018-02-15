Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 15, 16:25 UTC+3

The US military continues to occupy a 55-kilometer area near Al-Tanf, the Russian diplomat noted

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The US and its Kurdish allies have come close to an open confrontation with the Syrian armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports

"The US military continues to occupy a 55-kilometer area near Al-Tanf, which has become a shelter zone for the remaining members of ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia]," she said. "The Americans conducted defiant actions on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, where they came close to an open confrontation with the Syrian army seeking to support their Kurdish allies," Zakharova added.

She pointed out that "the Americans have been provoking Turkey, sending arms convoys for the Kurds through its territory." "In return, Turkey continues its Operation Olive Branch against the Kurds in the Afrin area. The fighting is fierce," the Russian diplomat noted. According to her, "terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group continue aggressive provocations in the western part of the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone, particularly shelling Damascus and killing civilians," she added.

Turkish officials have many times stated that the delivery of weapons to the Syrian Kurds is one of the key reasons for deteriorating relations between Ankara and Washington. Turkey says that the United States is making a mistake delivering weapons to the People's Protection Units (YPG) as it believes they are linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Turkish authorities say that the weapons provided by the US may be used against Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама