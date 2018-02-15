Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat points to 'conspiracy of silence' around consequences of US operation in Raqqa

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 15, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This policy stems from the desire not to discredit the actions of Washington and its allies in Syria, according to Anatoly Viktorov

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Information about the consequences of the operation in Raqqa conducted by the US-led coalition is being hushed up in the West not to discredit the actions by Washington and its allies in Syria, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights Department and Commissioner for Human rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law Anatoly Viktorov told TASS.

Read also
Raqqa, Syria

Russia urges UN to pay attention to US-led coalition’s operation in Syria’s Raqqa

"In general, the current situation in the Syrian city of Raqqa and its information coverage (rather, its absence) in the West is another vivid example of double standards in the humanitarian sphere. A ‘conspiracy of silence’ has actually been shaped around this issue," Viktorov noted. "We haven’t heard any public expressions of concern from Europe or the United States over Raqqa last autumn either when the anti-IS coalition was levelling that city to the ground. This policy stems from the desire not to discredit the actions of Washington and its allies in Syria whose presence in that country has no international legal grounds."

Concurrently, attempts continue "to blow things out of proportion and distort the picture of developments around East Ghouta and Idlib, which are part of the de-escalation zones set up in Syria," the diplomat went on to say. "Unconfirmed reports and provocative statements on the use of chemical weapons in these areas of Syria have begun to be replicated just recently, which triggers concern."

Shocking statistics

According to Viktorov, the consequences of the actions by the US-led coalition in Raqqa give rise to serious concern, "actually, this is a humanitarian disaster." "The city has been almost completely destroyed. Some time ago, our counterparts in the Russian Defense Ministry compared Raqqa to Dresden in 1945, and this is not a figure of speech," the diplomat said.

"More than 80% of the buildings in the city have been damaged. Its sizeable part is mine-laden. There is a huge amount of unexploded ordnance. There is no running water supply, while electricity is only delivered to some areas. The epidemic threat is huge," Viktorov noted.

"As for the number of lives lost during the operation, no one can give exact figures, while the official statistics does not exist," the diplomat stressed. According to Viktorov, human rights activists and journalists report that, according to various estimates, from 340 to 520 civilians, including 119 children, were killed during the Battle of Raqqa in June and July 2017 alone. "There are UN data, according to which over 100 people have fallen victim to unexploded munitions since October 2017, while 500 others sustained wounds. Up to 50 injures caused by explosive device blasts are registered every week," he went on to say.

Read also

Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation

Viktorov noted that "virtually all civilian population had left Raqqa by the time the anti-IS operation ended." "The issue at hand is hundreds of thousands of people. There are no conditions for their return. It is known that large numbers of bodies remain under the rubble," the diplomat stressed.

"Simultaneously, against the backdrop of reports by the US military on terrorists driven out of the city, information came to light on how the forces of the same coalition ensured safe retreat for several hundred ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) fighters. It is noteworthy that the first reports on the issue appeared on the website of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
4
Athletes from Russia not allowed to wear medals in Olympic Sports House
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
US elite use Kremlin List to fight Trump and settle political scores, Russia's PM says
7
Opening air traffic to Egypt’s resort cities impossible now — Russian deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама