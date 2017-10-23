Back to Main page
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation

World
October 23, 16:20 UTC+3

Russian Defense Ministry earlier compared US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden in 1945

Drone footage shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, two days after Syrian Democratic Forces said that military operations to oust the Islamic State group have ended and that their fighters have taken full control of the city
The Syrian Democratic Forces coalition announced at a news conference in Raqqa the city was liberated from IS militants on October 20. Russian Defense Ministry compared US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden in 1945.  "Raqqa has repeated the fate of Dresden of 1945, which was erased in the British-American bombarding," spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said. The offensive in Raqqa with support from the US and the coalition began on June 6. See the images of the devastated city in this photo gallery.

Topics
Syrian conflict
