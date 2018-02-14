Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US deliberately tries to throw Iran off balance with its accusations, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 16:10 UTC+3
MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The United States is deliberately trying to throw Iran off balance by statements about Tehran’s allegedly negative role in regional affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

Putin, Rouhani confirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

"We are very much concerned about attempts made by a number of countries led by the United States to add unrelated matters to the debate on the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program)," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

"Among them are statements on the allegedly negative role played by Iran in regional affairs, specifically, in some Middle Eastern countries. We believe these accusations are politically motivated and aimed at throwing Iran off balance."

UN and Iran deal 

Russia is warning the UN Secretariat against unproductive interference in the state of affairs regarding the Iran nuclear deal, though it sees that the UN body is coming under pressure from the US:

"We don’t think that the attempts by the UN Secretariat to interfere in matters that are not related to Resolution [of the UN Security Council] No. 2231 are productive. We are cautioning the leadership of the UN Secretariat against these types of methods," the Russian diplomat said.

"At the same time, we understand that the Secretariat leadership is apparently coming under very strong pressure from Washington," Ryabkov said.

Реклама