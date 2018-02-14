Putin to hold talks with King of Jordan on February 15 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. On Thursday, February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Tomorrow President Putin is scheduled to hold talks with King Abdullah," he said. "They will take part in a high-level meeting and maybe talk in private. Besides, Russian-Jordanian talks will also be held at a working breakfast," he added.

The king said earlier in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman that the talks would focus on the joint efforts of Jordan and Russia aimed at improving the situation in Syria.

"I go to Moscow to see my brother, President Putin, as a friend, a dear friend of his, as well as a friend of Russia," he said, adding that "the work that Russia and Jordan have done in southern Syria to bring stability to the south." "I think this has elevated the level of discussions and confidence between our institutions, but more importantly, how do we move the process along in Syria to a political outcome, specifically on the issue of the constitution and elections," the Jordanian monarch pointed out.

"So we are a small voice, but with Russia, this has been a very good 12 months of cooperation, and we are looking forward to discussing how do we move forward aggressively in a positive way for the next 12 months," Abdullah II said.