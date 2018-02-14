Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold talks with King of Jordan on February 15 — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 13:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. On Thursday, February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
King of Jordan Abdullah II

King of Jordan: Our relations with Russia are based on mutual trust

"Tomorrow President Putin is scheduled to hold talks with King Abdullah," he said. "They will take part in a high-level meeting and maybe talk in private. Besides, Russian-Jordanian talks will also be held at a working breakfast," he added.

The king said earlier in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman that the talks would focus on the joint efforts of Jordan and Russia aimed at improving the situation in Syria.

"I go to Moscow to see my brother, President Putin, as a friend, a dear friend of his, as well as a friend of Russia," he said, adding that "the work that Russia and Jordan have done in southern Syria to bring stability to the south." "I think this has elevated the level of discussions and confidence between our institutions, but more importantly, how do we move the process along in Syria to a political outcome, specifically on the issue of the constitution and elections," the Jordanian monarch pointed out.

"So we are a small voice, but with Russia, this has been a very good 12 months of cooperation, and we are looking forward to discussing how do we move forward aggressively in a positive way for the next 12 months," Abdullah II said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама