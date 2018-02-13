Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The Hague officially notifies Moscow of top diplomat’s visit cancellation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 13, 20:57 UTC+3

Earlier in the day, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Halbe Zijlstra, who was scheduled to pay a visit to Russia on February 14, has resigned

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Hague has officially notified Moscow about cancellation of Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra’s visit due to his resignation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Read also
Halbe Zijlstra

Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin

"The Dutch side has officially notified about cancellation of foreign minister’s visit to Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Halbe Zijlstra, who was scheduled to pay a visit to Russia on February 14, tendered his resignation over the scandal around his lies about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2006.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made it quite clear that any comments on that matter were unnecessary. "According to media reports, the Dutch foreign minister tendered his resignation on Tuesday," she wrote on her Facebook account. "Addressing the lawmakers at the Dutch parliament’s House of Representatives, he said it had been the biggest mistake in his entire political career to tell lies about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (in 2006). Any comments? I’d better read yours.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама