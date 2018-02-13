Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin

World
February 13, 19:35 UTC+3

The Hague has officially notified Moscow of the top diplomat's visit cancellation

Share
1 pages in this article
Halbe Zijlstra

Halbe Zijlstra

© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

THE HAGUE, February 13. /TASS/. Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Halbe Zijlstra has tendered his resignation over the scandal around his lying about meeting the Russian president back in 2006.

Announcing his decision during debates in the national parliament, Zijlstra said those statement was the biggest mistake in his political career and his country deserved a better foreign minister who could be trusted.

Read also

Dutch diplomat’s Putin meeting tale is 'Netherlands' internal affair' — Russian embassy

Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006

Russian, Dutch foreign ministers to discuss bilateral relations on February 14

The diplomat said in an interview with in the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant he had lied about being at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2006.

Earlier, Zijlstra said that in early 2006 as a representative of Shell he attended a meeting with Putin, when the Russian leader allegedly said he considered Belarus, Ukraine, the Baltic States and Kazakhstan as part of "Greater Russia."

On the same day, the minister apologized for his words saying it was silly of him to say that. But opposition parties requested parliamentary debates on confidence to Zijlstra.

In the meantime, the Dutch foreign minister was to fly to Moscow later on Tuesday to have talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the following day. The Netherlands has officially notified Russia of Zijlstra’s visit cancellation. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Philippines eager to buy modern Russian weaponry — ambassador
2
Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin
3
Two Russian athletes not invited to 2018 Winter Olympics by mistake
4
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
5
Russian female figure skater wins team short dance with world record
6
Kaspersky Lab files another lawsuit over US ban on use of its products
7
Putin and Trump talk over the phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама