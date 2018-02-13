Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Belgium seeks to help overcome difficulties in Russia’s relations with EU and NATO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 13, 16:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russia's top diplomat, Moscow value Brussels’ consistent determination to overcome current issues in relations between Russia and the West

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Moscow values the efforts that Brussels has been making to help overcome issues in Russia’s relations with the European Union and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders on Tuesday.

According to Lavrov, there was a rather thorough discussion of the situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including Russia’s relations with the EU and NATO.

"We value Brussels’ consistent determination to overcome the current issues in relations between Russia and the West, as well as to restore and strengthen trust and boost meaningful dialogue," Lavrov said.

"We welcome our Belgian partners’ efforts to improve the situation in Europe. In any case, we are facing common threats and challenges," the Russian foreign minister added, pointing to the "Belgian leadership’s determination to boost dialogue with Russia."

Реклама