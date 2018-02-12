Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea’s head warns about possible provocations during presidential elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 12, 16:32 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, February 12. /TASS/. Crimea’s head, Sergei Aksyonov, has warned about a terrorist threat and possible provocations during presidential elections.

Read also

Russian Finance Ministry to battle bets on domestic elections outcome

"Potential threat may come from the Kiev regime and the so-called activists, who have said that more than once. Apart from that, it is not ruled out that members of international terrorist organizations may infiltrate into Crimea via the border with Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook account on Monday.

He pledged that "extra security measures will be taken both at the border and at polling stations, and across the entire territory of the republic in general."

He did not rule possible provocations during the elections. "We don’t rule out provocations. Crimea is ready for that. Any attempts at provocations will be nipped in the bud, quickly and toughly. As it was done in the days of the Crimean Spring," he said.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18, 2018. It will be the first such poll in Crimea after it reunified with Russia in March 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian figure skater Zagitova first in free program of team event at 2018 Olympics
2
Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports
3
Dutch top diplomat confesses to lying about meeting with Putin in 2006
4
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
5
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s biggest lender and shipping company strike $106 mln deal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама