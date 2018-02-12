Crimea’s head warns about possible provocations during presidential elections

SIMFEROPOL, February 12. /TASS/. Crimea’s head, Sergei Aksyonov, has warned about a terrorist threat and possible provocations during presidential elections.

"Potential threat may come from the Kiev regime and the so-called activists, who have said that more than once. Apart from that, it is not ruled out that members of international terrorist organizations may infiltrate into Crimea via the border with Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook account on Monday.

He pledged that "extra security measures will be taken both at the border and at polling stations, and across the entire territory of the republic in general."

He did not rule possible provocations during the elections. "We don’t rule out provocations. Crimea is ready for that. Any attempts at provocations will be nipped in the bud, quickly and toughly. As it was done in the days of the Crimean Spring," he said.

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 18, 2018. It will be the first such poll in Crimea after it reunified with Russia in March 2014.