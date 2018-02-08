Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Finance Ministry to battle bets on domestic elections outcome

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 15:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Finance Ministry has drawn up a bill banning bookmakers from accepting bets on the outcome of elections and referendums taking place in the country

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Read also

Russia's Central Election Commission wraps up registration of presidential candidates

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry has drawn up a bill banning bookmakers from accepting bets on the outcome of elections and referendums taking place in the country. At the same time, the ban will not apply to elections in foreign countries, as appears from the bill published on the state website containing legal information.

The bill specifies that bookmarkers are eligible to accept bets on events that may or may not happen, including sporting competitions, horse races, entertainment activities, as well as elections, referendums, election campaigns and events connected with them one way or another. However, the Finance Ministry has added a restriction saying that "the outcome of election campaigns, elections and referendums conducted in the Russian Federation, as well as events connected to them in any way," were an exception.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 18.

