Russian military police battalion returns to Chechnya from Syria - head

February 10, 19:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As many as 393 soldiers alongside Commander Major Ruslan Numukhajiev safely returned home, Ramzan Kadyrov said

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov

© Mikhail Mezzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Personnel of the military police battalion of the Russian Armed Forces, which had been performing service in the Syrian city of Aleppo over the past 18 months, has arrived in the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya on Saturday, Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on VK social network.

"Our servicemen were tasked with exceptionally responsible missions which aimed to protect critical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry, to provide public order, to ensure security of the civilian population and to achieve a peace solution to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic," Kadyrov wrote.

The Russian servicemen had performed their duty with honor, he noted.

"As many as 393 soldiers alongside Commander Major Ruslan Numukhajiev safely returned home," Kadyrov added.

On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Hmeymim air base in Syria and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to begin the withdrawal of troops from the country. On December 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that his order to withdraw the Russian troops from Syria had been fulfilled.

Реклама