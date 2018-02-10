Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Threat of terrorist attacks on Russian embassy in Syria remains - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 16:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Complicated situation also remains around the capital - the militants open fire regularly from mortars on Damascus suburbs

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A threat of terrorist attacks on Russian diplomats in Damascus remains, but they are well protected, Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said.

"No doubt, it is a long way to a regular situation there," he told TASS in an interview. "Hotbeds of tension remain in the north (active military actions continue currently in Idlib and Afrin), in Syria’s north-east and south."

Complicated situation also remains around the capital - the militants open fire regularly from mortars on Damascus suburbs, and reports say about killed civilians, the diplomat said. "Sometimes, mines fall on territory of our diplomatic mission, the recent incident was on February 6."

"Still remains a threat of terrorist attacks on Russian representatives," he added. "Thus, security of the embassy is of priority importance."

"I believe, we are well protected from all possible risks," he said.

