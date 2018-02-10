Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia calls for restraint after received reports on Israeli strikes in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 10, 15:22 updated at: February 10, 16:36 UTC+3

Moscow considers it inadmissible to make threats for the Russian military deployed in Syria at request from the Syrian legal government to support the country in fighting terrorism

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. In connection with the information about the Israeli air strikes on targets in Syria, including on those at the border of de-escalation zone in south-west, the Russian Foreign Ministry calls on all involved parties to express restraint and not to allow escalation in the region.

"We are calling on all the involved parties to express restraint and avoid any actions, which may cause the situation’s aggravation," the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. "We consider it necessary to respect absolutely Syria’s and the region’s other countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Moscow is seriously concerned about the recent development and attacks on Syria. We are especially concerned about the dangerous escalation inside and around the de-escalation zones in Syria, which had been an important factor for cutting violence in that country," the foreign authority said, adding the Syrian government had been observing the agreements on stable functioning of the de-escalation zone in south-west.

Moscow considers it inadmissible to make threats for the Russian military deployed in Syria "at request from the Syrian legal government to support the country in fighting terrorism," the Russian ministry said.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said their helicopter downed above the Golan Heights an Iranian UAV, which had entered the Israeli air space from Syria. In response, Israel delivered strikes on the Iranian objects in Syria and destroyed the Iranian UAV control center. During the operation, the Syrian air defense launched a few missiles on Israel’s F-16. The pilots ejected - one of them was badly injured, and the other received minor wounds. After that, Israel delivered a heavy strike on the air defense and the Iranian objects in Syria, hitting twelve targets in the neighboring country, Israel’s Defense Forces said.

