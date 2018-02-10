US tries organizing in Syria new army from Kurds, former militants - ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The U.S. tries "building" in Syria "a new Syrian army" from the Kurds and former militants of IS and Jabhat Al-Nusra (terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia - TASS), Russia’s Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the U.S., it, apparently, relies rather not on Al-Nusra, but on the Kurds of the Democratic Union Party, as well as on the Arabic armed units in Syria’s east," he said on Saturday. "Along with other militants, they enroll former IS, Nusra and other terrorists."

"As for secret plans of the outer forces in regard Al-Nusra, I can say for quite a long time that terrorist organization for some countries had been an ally in fighting against the Syrian legal government," the ambassador said. "Today, it is one of the last remaining trumps on hands of those who are against Syria’s President Bashar Assad and who seek military pressure on Damascus."

"However, all those terrorists are not reliable allies," he continued. "It is dangerous to be playing such games with terrorists - they must be eliminated in joint efforts.".