UNITED NATIONS, February 8./TASS/. At a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Russia will ask the US delegation to explain the coalition’s strike on pro-government troops in Syria, Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Thursday.

He said such move by the US-led coalition is "very regrettable". Nebenzya said Russia would bring up the issue at the consultations later in the day.