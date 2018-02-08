Russia got no explanation from Estonia on diplomats’ expulsion, envoy says

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any explanation from Tallinn on the reasons for the ejection of consul general in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov told TASS in an interview.

This "overtly unfriendly action" carried out by Estonia’s authorities "considerably hurt our bilateral relations," the diplomat said. "Unfortunately, we did not get any explanation on the reasons for our diplomats’ ejection from the Estonian side," Petrov stressed.

In late May 2017, spokeswoman for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sandra Kamilova reported that Russian consul general in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev would be ejected from the country. The Estonian side declined to provide explanation on the reasons for this decision. Russia declared Estonia’s consul general in St. Petersburg Janus Kirikmae and head of Consulate General Chancellery in Pskov Katrin Kanarik personae non gratae in response.

Answering a question on the detention of Russian citizen Alexey Vasiliev, 20, in Estonia in November on suspicion of work in the Federal Security Service (FSB), Petrov said that the Russian is still behind bars. "The investigation is going on. An employee of the embassy’s consular department is regularly visiting him," the diplomat noted. "Vasiliev did not complain about confinement conditions or violation of his rights."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and are ready to provide any possible assistance within our competence if necessary," the ambassador assured.