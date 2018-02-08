Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia got no explanation from Estonia on diplomats’ expulsion, envoy says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 12:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Estonian side declined to provide explanation on the reasons for that decision

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any explanation from Tallinn on the reasons for the ejection of consul general in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov told TASS in an interview.

This "overtly unfriendly action" carried out by Estonia’s authorities "considerably hurt our bilateral relations," the diplomat said. "Unfortunately, we did not get any explanation on the reasons for our diplomats’ ejection from the Estonian side," Petrov stressed.

Read also

Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grata

In late May 2017, spokeswoman for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sandra Kamilova reported that Russian consul general in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and consul Andrey Surgaev would be ejected from the country. The Estonian side declined to provide explanation on the reasons for this decision. Russia declared Estonia’s consul general in St. Petersburg Janus Kirikmae and head of Consulate General Chancellery in Pskov Katrin Kanarik personae non gratae in response.

Answering a question on the detention of Russian citizen Alexey Vasiliev, 20, in Estonia in November on suspicion of work in the Federal Security Service (FSB), Petrov said that the Russian is still behind bars. "The investigation is going on. An employee of the embassy’s consular department is regularly visiting him," the diplomat noted. "Vasiliev did not complain about confinement conditions or violation of his rights."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and are ready to provide any possible assistance within our competence if necessary," the ambassador assured.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама