Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grata

Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standardsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 17:00
Representatives of over 500 companies from 62 countries to attend SPIEFBusiness & Economy May 31, 16:59
Five staff members of Moldovan embassy in Moscow declared persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:45
Kremlin aide unveils agenda of Russian president and UN secretary general talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:39
Russia and France see progress in relations after Putin-Macron meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 16:32
Russian director Zvyagintsev’s Loveless sold to all countriesSociety & Culture May 31, 16:31
Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to IndiaBusiness & Economy May 31, 16:20
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnivalSociety & Culture May 31, 16:07
Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has declared the Estonian consul-general in St. Petersburg and the head of the consulate-general’s Pskov chancery as persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry made this statement after summoning Estonian Ambassador Arti Hilpus.
"The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was handed over a note, which says that in response to Tallinn’s provocative step, a decision has been made to declare Estonian Consul-General in St. Petersburg Jaanus Kirikmae and Head of the Pskov Chancery of the Consulate-General in St. Petersburg Katrin Kanarik as persona non grata," the ministry said.
"These Estonian diplomats were ordered to leave the Russian Federation within five days," the statement says.