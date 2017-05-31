Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grata

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has declared the Estonian consul-general in St. Petersburg and the head of the consulate-general’s Pskov chancery as persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry made this statement after summoning Estonian Ambassador Arti Hilpus.

"The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was handed over a note, which says that in response to Tallinn’s provocative step, a decision has been made to declare Estonian Consul-General in St. Petersburg Jaanus Kirikmae and Head of the Pskov Chancery of the Consulate-General in St. Petersburg Katrin Kanarik as persona non grata," the ministry said.

"These Estonian diplomats were ordered to leave the Russian Federation within five days," the statement says.