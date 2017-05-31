Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grata

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 17:49 UTC+3

The ministry made this statement after summoning Estonian Ambassador Arti Hilpus

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has declared the Estonian consul-general in St. Petersburg and the head of the consulate-general’s Pskov chancery as persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basis

Russia’s Foreign Ministry made this statement after summoning Estonian Ambassador Arti Hilpus.

"The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was handed over a note, which says that in response to Tallinn’s provocative step, a decision has been made to declare Estonian Consul-General in St. Petersburg Jaanus Kirikmae and Head of the Pskov Chancery of the Consulate-General in St. Petersburg Katrin Kanarik as persona non grata," the ministry said.

"These Estonian diplomats were ordered to leave the Russian Federation within five days," the statement says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама