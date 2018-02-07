Russian Politics & Diplomacy
West 'allergic' to Russia's success in domestic and foreign policy, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 16:34 UTC+3

The world is leaving the Western domination era, Sergey Lavrov believes

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. A number of Western countries are allergic to Moscow’s domestic and foreign policy successes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a master class for the Leaders of Russia contest finalists.

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

"Under the current situation, when eras are changing and the world is leaving the Western domination era and entering an era of multipolarity, many of our Western and European counterparts are allergic to the foreign and domestic policy successes achieved by our country," the Russian top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the United States is particularly sensitive to the fact that "after centuries of global domination, it now is forced to see its own failing attempts to resolve each and every issue and impose its will on everyone."

"The development of a multipolar world will not be fast," Lavrov went on to say. "It will continue to meet resistance and illegal methods are likely to be employed, such as the use of military force in breach of the United Nations Charter," the Russian foreign minister said, adding that "all of this erodes international law but we have been trying to counter this trend."

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
