Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 2:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Putin’s declaration, the president’s income in 2011-2016 stood at 38,528,818 rubles

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin earned more than 38.5 million rubles (about $675,000 at the current exchange rate) in 2011-2016, according to his declaration of incomes and property posted by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Read also

Russian Central Election Commission registers Putin as presidential candidate

In line with the Russian legislation, all presidential candidates are to reveal information about their incomes and property in the past six years. Putin is registered as a candidate in the March 18, 2018 presidential elections in Russia.

According to Putin’s declaration, the president’s income in 2011-2016 stood at 38,528,818 rubles. His declared sources of income are presidential salary, military pension and incomes from bank deposits.

Putin owns an apartment of 77 square meters and a garage of 18 square meters in St. Petersburg, and an apartment of 153.7 square meters and a parking space of 18 square meters in Moscow. He also owns two retro GAZ M21 cars - made in 1960 and 1965, a 2009 Niva SUV and a Skif trailer manufactured in 1987.

Putin has 13 bank accounts totaling 13,824,389 rubles. He also holds 230 shares of Bank Saint Petersburg.

When Putin ran for presidency in 2011, he declared 10 bank accounts totaling over 5.7 million rubles, and 230 shares of Bank Saint Petersburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама