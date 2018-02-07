Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin earned more than 38.5 million rubles (about $675,000 at the current exchange rate) in 2011-2016, according to his declaration of incomes and property posted by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In line with the Russian legislation, all presidential candidates are to reveal information about their incomes and property in the past six years. Putin is registered as a candidate in the March 18, 2018 presidential elections in Russia.

According to Putin’s declaration, the president’s income in 2011-2016 stood at 38,528,818 rubles. His declared sources of income are presidential salary, military pension and incomes from bank deposits.

Putin owns an apartment of 77 square meters and a garage of 18 square meters in St. Petersburg, and an apartment of 153.7 square meters and a parking space of 18 square meters in Moscow. He also owns two retro GAZ M21 cars - made in 1960 and 1965, a 2009 Niva SUV and a Skif trailer manufactured in 1987.

Putin has 13 bank accounts totaling 13,824,389 rubles. He also holds 230 shares of Bank Saint Petersburg.

When Putin ran for presidency in 2011, he declared 10 bank accounts totaling over 5.7 million rubles, and 230 shares of Bank Saint Petersburg.