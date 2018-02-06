Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Central Election Commission registers Putin as presidential candidate

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 11:38 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin is the third registered presidential candidate

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) made a decision at its meeting on Tuesday to register incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin as a candidate for Russian president. He takes part in the 2018 election as an independent candidate.

"To register Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," the commission said in its resolution.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

A certificate of the registered candidate was received on behalf of Putin by Sergey Kabyshev, head of the legal department of his election team. According to the commission’s member Alexander Klyukin, 232 signatures of the 314,837 submitted to the CEC had been found to be invalid. "No falsified signatures have been identified," he stressed.

Putin became the third registered presidential candidate. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation were earlier registered as presidential candidates. They did not have to collect voter signatures in their support, as they were nominated by parliamentary parties.

Candidates from non-parliamentary parties had to submit at least 100,000 voter signatures and no more than 105,000 voter signatures to the Central Election Commission and independent candidates - at least 300,000 signatures.

Five more presidential contenders are awaiting the commission’s decision on the registration. They are Grigory Yavlinsky (the Yabloko party), Boris Titov (the Party of Growth), Sergey Baburin (the Russian National Union party), Ksenia Sobchak (the Civil Initiative party) and Maxim Suraikin (the Communists of Russia).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама