Russian, Japanese diplomats discuss Kuril Islands

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has held the third round of negotiations with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori in Tokyo on the joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the agreement reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Japan in December 2016, on February 6, Tokyo hosted the third round of the Russian-Japanese negotiations at the level of deputy foreign ministers on issues related to the joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands," the ministry said in a statement. "Representatives of Russia’s federal government agencies and the administration of the Sakhalin Region took part in the consultations."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian and Japanese diplomats discussed a number of issues of interest to both countries. "During the talks, [the two sides] discussed issues related to the implementation of projects in the five promising areas agreed at the top level (aquaculture, greenhouse facilities, package tours, wind energy and waste processing) taking into account the priority tasks of the socio-economic development of that region," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the dates for the next round will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.