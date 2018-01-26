Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan outdoes G7 in fostering ties with Russia, which Moscow appreciates, notes lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 11:31 UTC+3 TOKYO

A Russian senator says the political will of the leadership in Moscow and Tokyo is not enough to sort out all the challenges in bilateral relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO, January 26. /TASS/. Japan is outperforming all other G7 countries in cultivating ties with Russia and Moscow highly appreciates this, although believes this is not always an easy task for the Japanese leadership, Federation Council International Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Manabu Horii on Friday.

Read also
Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System

Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems

"We certainly see that in terms of developing ties with Russia, Japan is taking very active steps, has many initiatives and in this respect outshines other G7 countries, which have pursued a rather tough line on Russia after the events in Ukraine," the lawmaker explained.

"We may suggest that this is not always easy for the Japanese leadership but we highly appreciate this line and this stance, and Russia is certainly ready to back this in every respect," Kosachev stated.

However, the legislator noted that political will of the Russian and Japanese leadership is not enough to solve all the challenging issues in bilateral relations. "There should be a social climate for this, a mood in society, both in Japan and Russia, to solve particular problems," he stressed.

"Creating this favorable social climate and viewing each other as partner countries and friends" is a vital objective for all contacts, even among parliamentarians, Kosachev pointed out.

Lately, Moscow and Tokyo have stepped up dialogue at all levels. The framework for fostering economic cooperation between Russia and Japan is an eight-point plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in May 2016. It calls for efforts to bolster ties between the two countries in the energy sector, in the small and medium-sized business segment, and in the industrialization of the Far East as well as expanding the export base. Besides, it includes a proposal to bolster cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear power, and in humanitarian exchanges.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама