Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems

Military & Defense
January 16, 9:17 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Russian top diplomat earlier voiced concerns that the US will have access to the Aegis Ashore missile system

Share
1 pages in this article
Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System

Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System

© EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

TOKYO, January 16. /TASS/. Japan’s missile systems are purely defensive and controlled by its specialists and do not pose any threat to the neighboring states, including Russia, a spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday voiced concerns that the US will have access to controlling the Aegis Ashore missile system after its deployment to Japan. Moscow seeks dialogue between the secretaries of the Russian and Japanese security councils to produce more convincing proof, he stressed.

Read also

Russia suspects US may have full access to missile defense systems in Japan, Lavrov says

"The country’s missile systems are aimed at protecting people’s lives and property and are purely defensive," the Japanese diplomat said. "Our country independently controls them, and they do not pose any threat to the neighboring states, including Russia. This was clarified to the Russian side at the foreign ministers’ meeting in November last year," he said.

The diplomat said Japan plans to hold talks with Russia to solve the long-running dispute over the Southern Kuril Islands and sign a peace treaty.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters earlier on Tuesday the Aegis Ashore system is exclusively aimed at protecting the country from ballistic missiles.

In December 2017, the Japanese government approved the decision to host two Aegis Ashore systems. They are to be stationed at test sites of Japan’s self-defense force in the northern prefecture Akita and southeastern prefecture Yamaguchi by 2023 or earlier. For the Aegis Ashore systems Tokyo plans to purchase four SM-3 Block 2A missiles with a range of flight of up to 1,000 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia suspends dialogue with Kosovo in EU due to Serbian politician's murder
2
Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea
3
Press review: Turkey’s imminent assault on Syrian Kurds and Gagarin’s bust in Palestine
4
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
5
Geologists report new promising platinum deposit in Russia's north
6
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
7
Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама