Russia, US to achieve faster victory in war on terror together — embassy

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. Russia and the US could achieve a faster victory in the war on terror if they worked together, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

"We want to thank all American citizens sending us their condolences on the death of a Russian fighter pilot who was killed in action against terrorists in Syria," the statement reads. "This tragedy has once again proven that there are people in the US, who realize the necessity of fighting common evil together. There is no doubt that our victory is imminent. Together we could achieve it faster and with less casualties," the embassy added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Saturday, members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) downed a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet, which was conducting a survey flight over Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot managed to eject himself from the aircraft but was killed in a combat with terrorists.