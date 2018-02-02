Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Upper house speaker warns against overestimating US sanctions effect

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 13:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Matviyenko, the dialogue between Russia and US is necessary

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko has said there is no need to blow the issue of the so-called "Kremlin List" and possible subsequent US sanctions out of proportion.

"We should not dramatize the situation," she told the Vesti FM radio on Friday . "We pay too much attention to these lists, to discussing these lists and their effects. We must understand that all that is inevitable, that the situation will not change within the next two years and that tensions will be whipped up, because the United States’ interests is the most important thing, while other countries' [interests] do not matter."

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

She stressed that relations should be built taking into account all countries’ interests, while the US policies have remained unchanged so far. "Measures have been hammered out recently to minimize the consequences of these sanctions and pressure on Russia. We will continue to do so in the future to protect our economy, our companies and private businesses," Matviyenko said.

She also noted that the US is not just exerting substantial pressure on Russia, which is extraterritorial. "Attempts are being made to intimidate other countries. However, there is a growing awareness in the world that this is directed against their economies as well. I am sure that such discontent will gain a critical mass," the speaker stressed.

According to Matviyenko, dialogue between countries is necessary, since this is in the best interests of both the United States and Russia and the entire world.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
3
Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report
4
Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire
5
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
6
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама