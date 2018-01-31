Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow ready to host intra-Afghan dialogue — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 31, 17:02 UTC+3

Moscow is ready to help organize a direct dialogue of Kabul and representatives of the Taliban movement,

MOSCOW, January 31./TASS/. Russia is ready to provide its Moscow venue for organizing a direct dialogue of Kabul and representatives of the Taliban movement, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov

"We will continue contributing to progress in the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan and if necessary we are ready to provide the Moscow venue for example, for contacts between representatives of Kabul and the Taliban movement," the spokeswoman said.

"We have also repeatedly invited Washington to take part in multilateral efforts within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan with an aim to create conditions for the launch of a direct intra-Afghan dialogue, but unfortunately we don’t see a will to contribute to this process from our American colleagues," she added.

"Washington’s latest stance towards building up military presence in Afghanistan indicates that the US continues putting stakes only on the use of force, though the developments in this country, especially the latest ones, prove that this approach is absolutely faulty," she said.

In August 2018, US President Donald Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy, which particularly stipulates that the United States will not specify the number of its troops deployed to the country and unveil plans for the start or end of military operations. According to US media, Trump has decided to additionally send several thousand military to Afghanistan.

