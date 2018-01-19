Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 19:33 UTC+3

International terrorism is fueled by drug production in Afghanistan, according to Russia's top diplomat

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. Surviving jihadists are fleeing from Syria to Central Asia, including Northern Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to security in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

"Northern Afghanistan is turning into a main base for international terrorism with the Afghan wing of the Islamic State in the lead," he said. "It is forming a springboard for heinous designs in the spirit of the notorious ideology of a caliphate."

Drug production in Afghanistan, which saw an unprecedented growth last year, is fueling international terrorism, according to Lavrov.

Read also

Russia worried over growing terrorist threat in northern Afghanistan — Putin

"Last year saw an unprecedented growth in Afghan drug production," he said.

"Prompt measures are required to curb this threat, which fuels international terrorism, undermines countries’ stability, the health of the younger generation, provokes crime and corruption," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

Russia will continue to help Afghanistan enhance combat effectiveness of its armed forces and train law enforcement personnel, Lavrov said. 

"We will continue to help Kabul train national civil and law enforcement personnel and strengthen combat effectiveness of the Afghan armed forces," he stressed.

According to the Russian top diplomat, ensuring sustainable socio-economic development in Afghanistan is a major factor of stabilization in that country. "The Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States may make their contribution to the common efforts by means of opening a big promising market for Afghanistan," he noted.

Russia "is open for multilateral cooperation on the implementation of large-scale economic and infrastructure projects," such as the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan, India) gas pipeline project and the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) energy bridge.

Lavrov also said that Moscow welcomes Uzbekistan’s initiative to convene a conference on the Afghan settlement.

"We welcome Uzbekistan’s initiative to convene a meeting on the Afghan settlement this coming spring," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама