Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian expert comments on US ‘Kremlin List’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 21:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ contains 210 names, including 114 Russian officials, businesspeople and CEOs of government-backed companies

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The so-called Kremlin Report of the US Department of the Treasury is meant to exert political pressure on Russia’s leadership, a Russian political analyst said on Tuesday.

"By issuing the Kremlin Report, the United States one again tried to exert political and psychological pressure on the Russian leadership, to make the elite feel nervous and insecure," said Sergei Mikhailov of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, a thinktank. "It is a result of the large-scale hysteria whipped up in the United States around Russia’s alleged interference into elections when all of Washington’s political systems are seeking to blame all the mistakes on the Kremlin’s machinations."

Read also

Russian ambassador calls US 'Kremlin List' another unfriendly step

According to the expert, the United States’ sanction activities are unlikely to pay off. "It is na·ve to think that their lists are capable of changing anything. This approach is just an attempt to demonstrate the position of force. The list was, to a larger extent, drawn up formally as it features the names of businessmen who are in conflict with the Russian authorities," he said.

In his words, sanctions can reach a desired effect when they are imposed by at least several leading countries. "That is why the United States is seeking to have as much as possible countries join the anti-Russian sanctions," Mikhailov noted. "I don’t think that sanctions serving immediate political goals would be backed by the US’ allies, even rather close ones, as they have already got tired of the endless sanction war."

The US Department of the Treasury on Monday released an open version of the so-called Kremlin List that includes all members of the Russian government, along with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, chiefs of the presidential administration, heads of some state corporations and state banks, as well as businessmen which have, according to American sources, no less than $1 bln.

The list in total includes 210 people. It is divided into several parts: the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers, political leaders and oligarchs. It also contains a classified annex with additional information. Those on the secret roster may have a lower rank or have property worth less than $1 bln, the Department of Treasury noted.

The specified list is not a sanctions list, according to the Department of Treasury, and no restrictions have been imposed automatically against those on the roster.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Boardriders, Inc. Issues Statement About CEO Pierre Agnes
2
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
3
Gazprom vows to weather the 'Kremlin List' storm
4
Lavrov surprised it took so long to draft Washington's 'Kremlin list'
5
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
6
Syrian National Dialogue Congress participants adopt final statement on country's future
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама