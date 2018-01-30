Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, has visited the United States for consultations with US counterparts on the struggle against terrorism, Russian ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the 60 Minutes show of the Rossiya-1 federal television channel on Tuesday.

"Sergey Naryshkin was here [in the United States]. He held consultations with his counterparts. Joint struggle against terrorism was discussed. We maintained contact in 2014 during the Sochi Olympics. Of course, we consider joint work this year, during the FIFA World Cup finals," Antonov said.

He pointed out that joint work by Russian and US special services "is not visible to the readers and viewers," but it will continue further on.

"Contacts between special services continued even at the most difficult times. Politics will be politics, but everyday work will be everyday work. There are political slogans, but there is also some real work to do," Antonov added.