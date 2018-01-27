Dvorkovich calls unreasonable, senseless US new sanctions against Russia

SKOLKOVO /Moscow Region/, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich called the U.S. new sanctions against Russia unreasonable and senseless.

"Both the former, and these sanctions are absolutely senseless and have no reasons," he told reporters on Saturday on sidelines of Hackaton 2025 in Skolkovo. "[They] do not bring any positive result either for the U.S. or for anybody in the world."

The sanctions "damage all," he said, adding - "thus, we shall simply continue to work and achieve best results."

According to the deputy prime minister, expanding the anti-Russian sanctions looks like a weird card game: "21 plus 21? The impression is - they are playing some card game," he said with a smile.

U.S. new sanctions

According to earlier reports, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a wider list of Russian individuals and companies subject to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukrainian crisis.

The extended list includes individuals and companies, allegedly involved in supplies of the Siemens turbines to Crimea - Alexei Mordashov’s company Power Machines, which has been cooperating with Siemens in production of turbines, as well as the Technopromexport engineering company (part of the Rostec State Corporation), which is building two power plants in Crimea. Technopromexport’s Director General Sergei Topor-Gilka, Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov and Head of the Department of Operational Control and Management in Electric Power Industry at the Russian Energy Ministry Yevgeny Grabchak are among the blacklisted individuals.