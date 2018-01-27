Syrian Negotiations Committee’s boycott of Sochi Congress not to affect forum - source

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The decision of the Syrian Negotiations Committee to boycott the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi would not affect the forum, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"No, of course, it would not affect. We have invited everyone, who want; those who do not want would not participate," the source said, adding "the Congress would be without them, unfortunately, that's it."

The vote took place late on Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, 26 out of 36 members voted against participation, which is enough to take the decision. The committee’s head Nasr al-Hariri was expected to announce the decision at a news conference on Saturday.

The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey - announced at a meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana in December 2017 that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress would take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. Participants will discuss a new Syrian constitution and preparations for the UN-sponsored elections.