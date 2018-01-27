Russia expects UN to accept invitation to Sochi Congress

VIENNA, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects the UN secretary general to accept an invitation to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress due in Sochi, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa Department Sergei Vershinin told TASS.

"Taking into consideration US Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura’s important statement in Vienna, Russia expects the UN secretary general to accept an invitation to participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled to be held in Sochi,"

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Syrian opposition’s negotiations committee Firas al-Kaldi has confirmed that the committee will not take part in the Sochi event.

The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey - announced at a meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana in December 2017 that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress would take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. Participants are expected to work out a new Syrian constitution and discuss preparations for the UN-sponsored elections.