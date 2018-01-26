Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump’s words on readiness for dialogue in line with Moscow’s stance, Kremlin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 14:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Friday, Trump told TASS that he expected to have dialogue with Russia

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Michael Probst

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s remark on his readiness to build dialogue with Russia is fully in line with Moscow’s stance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"This is fully in line with the position that Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated many times," Peskov said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told TASS in Davos that he expected to have dialogue with Russia.

Trump tells TASS he hopes to have dialogue with Russia

Answering a TASS reporter’s question on whether he is going to build dialogue with Russia, Trump said: "We hope so."

The US president will address the World Economic Forum at 2 pm (4 pm Moscow Time) and later attend a session to explain his "America First" approach.

Russian-US relations had deteriorated under former US President Barack Obama amid the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Trump, who recently marked the one-year anniversary of his inauguration as America’s president, earlier declared his desire to mend ties with Russia, but no progress has been made so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to normalize ties with Washington, but "the domestic political situation in the United States has not calmed down."

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
