Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian journalist Yekaterina Gordon withdraws from presidential election race

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 13:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gordon said "she is not going to participate in a farce"

Share
1 pages in this article
Yekaterina Gordon

Yekaterina Gordon

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Singer and journalist Yekaterina Gordon, nominated for the Russian presidency from the Party of Good Deeds, has declared she is quitting the race.

Read also
Yekaterina Godron

Second Russian socialite officially nominated to run for president

"I would like to say this. I am not going to participate in a farce. I do not want to participate in a show. I will not present the collected signatures to the Central Election Commission," Gordon told a news conference in Moscow on Friday.

She declared that the goal set, that of collecting the required number of signatures, had been achieved.

"We have collected 105,000 signatures," she added.

Earlier, the decision to quit was declared by two other nominees - Roman Khudyakov, from the Honest Party, and Anton Bakov, from the Monarchist Party.

Who participates in the campaign

Currently fourteen candidates are pushing ahead with their election campaigns - two self-nominees and twelve candidates from political parties. The self-nominees are the incumbent, Vladimir Putin, and member of the Kostroma regional legislature Vladimir Mikhailov, a holder of the Honored Inventor of Russia title.

The political parties’ nominees are Vladimir Zhirinovsky (of the Liberal Democratic Party LDPR), Pavel Grudinin (of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), Elvira Agurbash (of the Green Alliance), Sergey Baburin (of the Russian All-People’s Union), Irina Volynets (of the People’s Party), Stanislav Polishchuk (of the Party of Social Reforms), Ksenia Sobchak (of the Civil Initiative), Maksim Suraikin (of the Communists of Russia), Boris Titov (of the Party of Growth), Grigory Yavlinsky (of Yabloko), Natalya Lisitsina (Rot Front), and Mikhail Kozlov (of the Social Protection party).

Read also

Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission

All of them, except for Zhirinovsky and Grudinin, must collect and present signatures in their support. The LDPR and CPRF candidates are exempt from sign-up campaigns as candidates from parliamentary parties and have been registered already. The self-nominees are to collect 300,000 signatures and candidates from out-of-parliament parties, 100,000 signatures.

The election teams of some candidates (Putin, Titov, Yavlinsky, Sobchak and Suraikin) have declared they have collected the required number of signatures. The deadline for submitting the sign-up lists and documents for registration to the CEC is 18:00 of January 31.

The presidential election is due on March 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама