Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow police stamp out 18 organized crime gangs in 2017

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last year Moscow police cracked 40,500 criminal cases

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow police shut down 18 criminal gangs in 2017 and filed criminal charges against 133 of their members in court, Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow Oleg Baranov said at an extended board meeting of the main directorate.

Read also

Moscow welcomed record number of tourists in 2017

"In 2017, the activity of more than 1,400 cohorts of the organized crime gangs and rings was terminated. The number of crimes committed by them dropped 7.6%," Baranov noted.

He pointed out that last year Moscow police cracked 40,500 criminal cases, including 13,100 grave and extremely heinous crimes.

"The rate of offenses cleared in the city in general has reached 29.9% and 37.4% for grave and extremely heinous crimes [respectively]," the main directorate’s chief added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
4
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
5
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
6
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама