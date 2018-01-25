Moscow police stamp out 18 organized crime gangs in 2017

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow police shut down 18 criminal gangs in 2017 and filed criminal charges against 133 of their members in court, Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow Oleg Baranov said at an extended board meeting of the main directorate.

"In 2017, the activity of more than 1,400 cohorts of the organized crime gangs and rings was terminated. The number of crimes committed by them dropped 7.6%," Baranov noted.

He pointed out that last year Moscow police cracked 40,500 criminal cases, including 13,100 grave and extremely heinous crimes.

"The rate of offenses cleared in the city in general has reached 29.9% and 37.4% for grave and extremely heinous crimes [respectively]," the main directorate’s chief added.