Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 17:14 UTC+3

A Russian envoy comments on the resolution on humanitarian effects of an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine adopted by the PACE

1 pages in this article
©  EPA/THIERRY SUZAN

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows its inability to understand the nature of the political crisis in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s Representative to the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass Boris Gryzlov told TASS.

While commenting on PACE’s resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the Donbass conflict, he said that "PACE has once again proved that it is either unwilling or unable to understand the nature of the Donbass political crisis, which is Ukraine’s domestic political stand-off."

PACE shows a lack of understanding of the character of the political crisis in eastern Ukraine, he said, commenting on the resolution on humanitarian effects of an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine adopted by the PACE.

"The PACE has again demonstrated misunderstanding or unwillingness to understand the character of the political crisis in Donbass as intra-Ukrainian political confrontation," Gryzlov explained.

