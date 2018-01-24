Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows its inability to understand the nature of the political crisis in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s Representative to the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass Boris Gryzlov told TASS.

While commenting on PACE’s resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the Donbass conflict, he said that "PACE has once again proved that it is either unwilling or unable to understand the nature of the Donbass political crisis, which is Ukraine’s domestic political stand-off."

