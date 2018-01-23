Consultations between Russian, US diplomats delayed until March — sources

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The next round of Russian-US consultations on bilateral relations and strategical stability issues will not take place until March, several diplomatic sources told TASS, adding that the exact time and date were under consideration.

Talks involving delegations headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, were previously planned to be held in late January. However, according to the sources, the talks have been "delayed until March, and even that has not been confirmed."

In 2017, consultations on Russian-US relations and strategic stability were held three times, the last meeting taking place in the Finnish capital of Helsinki in September.