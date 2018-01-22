Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov: Situation in Syria’s Idlib and Ghouta will improve once US cracks down on al-Nusra

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 22, 21:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US-led coalition continues to spare al-Nusra, Lavrov has noted

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Syria’s Idlib and Eastern Ghouta will improve dramatically once the United States really begins fight against Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a meeting with the united Syrian opposition delegation.



Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force

"As for Eastern Ghouta and Idlib, we are very concerned about what is going on there," he said.

"We have been drawing attention for months that Damascus’ suburbs, including the territory of the Russian embassy, come under shelling from the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta. Despite that, we have managed to obtain the Syrian government’s consent to deliver humanitarian cargoes."

"But what is most important is that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists continue to feel at home in Eastern Ghouta and Idlib. Your Western partners, including the members of the US-led coalition, continue to spare al-Nusra," Lavrov said. "It has been going on for several years."

"Should the problem with al-Nusra be resolved, with a really consolidated front, including the US-led coalition, confronting it, I am confident that the humanitarian situation in Idlib and Eastern Ghouta would have been different, much better," he stressed.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
