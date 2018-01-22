Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force

Military & Defense
January 22, 8:31 UTC+3

The group has more than 1,500 militants

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Syrian troops and militia forces have begun to eliminate a 1,500-strong group of Jabhat al-Nusra militants (terror group, outlawed in Russia) surrounded in the Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Read also

Syrian military encircle Jabhat Al-Nusra's big grouping

"Syrian government troops and militia forces have begun to eliminate a group of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization surrounded in the eastern part of the Idlib province, which has more than 1,500 militants," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the terrorists are armed with tanks, infantry combat vehicles, field artillery and mortats.

The ministry noted that during the offensive operation the Syrian troops had moved 6 kilometers north of Abu al-Duhur airfield over the past 24 hours, with 24 inhabited communities liberated from militants.

The Syrian army and militia forces have completed the operation to encircle a large group of Jabhat al-Nusra militants on January 21. On January 10, news came that the militants had been driven out of Abu al-Duhur airfield.

Military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and their allies have been going on in Syria’s northwest for over a month now.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
3
Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister
4
Rosneft to pour roughly 600 mln euros into German projects over 5 years
5
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
6
Lebanese Kurds call on Russia to defend people in Syria’s Afrin
7
Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама