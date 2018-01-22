Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

TV socialite collects 100,000 signatures necessary to register as presidential contender

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 22, 11:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Activists from TV host Ksenia Sobchak’s election headquarters have collected more than 101,000 signatures in her support, edging past the needed 100,000

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
Ksenia Sobchak

Russian TV host aspiring to presidency says Crimea’s status is to be discussed

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Activists from TV host Ksenia Sobchak’s election headquarters have collected more than 101,000 signatures in her support, edging past the needed 100,000, according to a counter at Sobchak’s election website.

Sobchak is running for the Russian presidency as a nominee from the Civil Initiative party. Candidates from non-parliamentary parties have to collect at least 100,000 signatures for the election and file no more than 105,000 with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the site’s counter, 101,008 signatures have been collected to date. The CEC will be receiving signatures and documents for the registration until 18:00 Moscow time January 31. Sixty thousand signatures in support of each candidate will be subject to review by the CEC.

Gallery
13 photo

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
3
Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister
4
Rosneft to pour roughly 600 mln euros into German projects over 5 years
5
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
6
Lebanese Kurds call on Russia to defend people in Syria’s Afrin
7
Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама