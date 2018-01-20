Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow is for resuming talks on economic projects in format Russia - DPRK - South Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 14:57 UTC+3

According to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russia is for expanding the inter-Korean dialogue's agenda

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow is for resuming talks on economic projects in the format Russia-the DPRK - South Korea, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

According to him, Russia is for expanding the inter-Korean dialogue's agenda. "Including the resuming of this country's initiative on trilateral economic projects, involving Russia and both Koreas," he said.

South Korea's media reported talks between Gazprom and South Korea in 2011 on gas supplies. The plan included a ground pipeline, which could be the most cost-effective way to transport gas to South Korea. The pipeline was to cross the DPRK's territory, thus settling the energy problem in that country.

According to Yonhap, South Korea back then confirmed it might buy annually ten bcm of the Russian natural gas in case the transit is safe.

