Moscow to keep seeking full implementation of Minsk Agreements — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow will keep seeking the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a UN press conference on Friday.

"We will keep seeking the full implementation of all the provisions of the Minsk Agreements," he said. "Any attempts to steer the debate off course, as well as to find new agenda and methods, are unacceptable. We will continue to stand up for the current package, which is honest and which was signed by [Ukrainian] Presidnet Poroshenko, the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk," Lavrov added.