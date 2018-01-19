Russian, Argentine presidents to hold talks on January 23

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Argentine President Mauricio Macri will hold negotiations to discuss bilateral and international issues on January 23, after which they will sign a joint statement, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The parties plan to discuss the issues of development of Russian-Argentine comprehensive strategic partnership in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as share opinions on current issues on the international agenda," the report says. "After the negotiations, the Russian and Argentine presidents will sign a joint statement and make statements for mass media," the Kremlin noted.

The Argentine president will be staying in Russia on an official visit.

Putin and Macri first met in September 2016 in China on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Then the Argentine leader argued in favor of galvanizing cooperation with Russia, in particular in the energy sector.

In November last year the leaders talked over the phone. Putin offered words of support to Macri in connection with the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan that had been lost in the Atlantic Ocean and offered help in search and rescue operations. The state leaders also discussed current issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries.