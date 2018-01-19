Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Argentine presidents to hold talks on January 23

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 15:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two presidents are expected to sigh a joint statement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Argentine President Mauricio Macri will hold negotiations to discuss bilateral and international issues on January 23, after which they will sign a joint statement, the Kremlin press service reported.

Read also

Russian, Argentine leaders discuss energy cooperation

"The parties plan to discuss the issues of development of Russian-Argentine comprehensive strategic partnership in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as share opinions on current issues on the international agenda," the report says. "After the negotiations, the Russian and Argentine presidents will sign a joint statement and make statements for mass media," the Kremlin noted.

The Argentine president will be staying in Russia on an official visit.

Putin and Macri first met in September 2016 in China on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Then the Argentine leader argued in favor of galvanizing cooperation with Russia, in particular in the energy sector.

In November last year the leaders talked over the phone. Putin offered words of support to Macri in connection with the missing Argentine submarine ARA San Juan that had been lost in the Atlantic Ocean and offered help in search and rescue operations. The state leaders also discussed current issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама