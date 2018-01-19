Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat, UN secretary-general discuss Syria and North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 19, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov and Antonio Guterres call for the peaceful settlement of crises in Syria and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have noted the lack of alternatives in the peaceful settlement of crises in Syria and regarding North Korea during a meeting in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"Regarding the discussion of the thorniest issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, the parties stressed the lack of alternatives in the search for political and diplomatic ways to settle the modern crisis situations," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Read also

Russian lawmaker comments on North Korean nuclear problem

When discussing the reform initiatives forwarded by Guterres, Sergey Lavrov noted "the need to coordinate them in an intergovernmental format and observe the principle of division of powers of the world organization’s main bodies enshrined in the UN Charter."

Lavrov and Guterres have confirmed their adherence to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

"Both sides have confirmed adherence to the task of the unfailing implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to settle the situation on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry noted.

Last week US President Donald Trump stated that his country would withdraw from the JCPOA if changes were not brought into it. He reiterated that he renewed the lifting of sanctions against Iran, but it was done in order to conclude an agreement with the European allies to fix the disastrous flaws of the Iran nuclear deal, he said.

The JCPOA was signed in Vienna in 2015. Apart from the US and Iran, it involves Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany. The agreement stipulates abandoning of arms-grade plutonium production by Tehran and reduction of its enriched uranium stocks in exchange for the lifting of the international sanctions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Press review: Damascus to deal death blow to al-Nusra and CEFC set to seal Rosneft deal
5
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
6
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
7
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама