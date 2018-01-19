Russian ambassador accuses Kiev of violating New Year ceasefire in Donbass

VIENNA, January 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have not fulfilled their obligations and violated the truce in Donbass, Russia’s OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told a session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"Kiev security forces once again failed to fulfill their obligations and violated the "New Year armistice". A number of settlements was under fire, there are victims and destruction," he said.

According to him, the orders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces not to open fire were not made public, as they it was done in Donetsk and Lugansk, and the militants of nationalist armed groups are present near the contact line.

Lukashevich added that Ukrainian units in three weeks of the "New Year armistice" restricted the freedom of movement of the observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbass 71 times.

"Out of 104 cases of restricting the freedom of movement of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission for in weeks of the New Year armistice, 71 cases occurred on the territory under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Lukashevich said.

He noted that the mission's falsifying data on restrictions on the movement of observers to play along with one of the parties to the conflict is unacceptable.

Since midnight of December 23 last year, a "New Year armistice" has been established in Donbass, however Donbass defense departments continue to record shelling by the Ukrainian military.