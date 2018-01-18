Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams claims about alleged Russian support for Taliban

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 10:31 UTC+3

A Russian diplomat denies reports that Moscow supports the Taliban

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

NEW DELHI, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov denied reports on Thursday that Moscow supports the Taliban as absolute speculation not substantiated by any proof.

Read also

Afghanistan has no evidence of Russian support for Taliban — presidential adviser

Russia condemns attempts to accuse it of supporting Taliban - Russia’s envoy to UN

Moscow blasts UK media’s ‘fake’ news reports on oil supplies to Taliban

Russia urges US to clarify its stance on contacts with Taliban without preconditions

Russia is concerned over the current situation in Afghanistan, the diplomat said at the Raisina Dialogue international conference.

"There are a lot of talks about the possibility of Russia’s assistance to the Taliban," he said, adding that there is "no evidence whatsoever with regard to Russia’s assistance to the Taliban, these are pure speculations, absolutely groundless."

The diplomat noted that Moscow has not received any proof from the Afghan government on Russia’s alleged support for the Taliban.

"Of course we also have periodical contacts [with the Taliban], which focus on two items: the security of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and issues how we can facilitate to let the Afghan government and the opposition forces sit down and talk about peaceful reconciliation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
2
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election
5
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships
6
Diplomat rejects Tillerson's claims that Russia fails to implement North Korea sanctions
7
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама