Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to Taliban

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. UK media reports on Russia’s supplying oil products to Taliban are sheer fakes aiming to divert the attention of the international community from the flops of NATO policy of brute force in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Officials in Moscow noted the articles in The Times, which other UK media picked and circulated later, regarding a new ostensible fact of funding of the Talibs’ movement by Russia," the ministry said in a commentary.

"These articles quote some unnamed sources in the Taliban that speculate about Moscow’s objectives in Afghanistan and about the alleged free supplies of Russian oil products to the Talibs," it said.

"We think fakes of this kind aim to divert the international community’s attention from the flops of NATO brute force policy in Afghanistan and manifest an aftermath of overly fervent treatment of the stabilization efforts made by Moscow and its partners in that country," the commentary indicated.