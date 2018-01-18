Russian envoy says all points of Minsk peace deal are equally important

MINSK, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation at the Minsk talks on Donbass believes that all four aspects of settlement - political, economic, humanitarian and security issues - should be a priority, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group for settlement in Ukraine’s southeast Boris Gryzlov said.

"All points of the Minsk agreements are an indivisible and single package and should be implemented consistently and exactly," Gryzlov told reporters.

"The Russian delegation will soon focus on four equally priority tasks," he said. "First is to ensure the effective work of political subgroup. Second is to ensure the ceasefire and security on the contact line and around it. Third is to achieve lifting transport and economic blockade of Donbass as soon as possible. The fourth task is to continue releasing people held by the conflicting parties."

Russia insists on protocolling all proposals and statements made during the working-level meetings and if any side refuses to do it, Moscow will have to inform the international community about it, Gryzlov said. "Without this very technical measure, as it might seem, progress in solving political issues, which are the key ones in the settlement, is impossible," he stressed.

"The stalemate in this area is intolerable as this could result in a frozen conflict. The official Kiev says it does not want this, but its steps in fact are leading to this," Gryzlov said.

The Contact Group is due to hold another meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday.